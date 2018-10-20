Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un viaje por las series de ayer y hoy

PRIMERA HORA

Red Right Hand (Theme from “Peaky Blinders”) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

I’m Popeye The Sailor Man - Sammy Lerner

Mission Impossible Theme - Lalo Schifrin

The Sniper - Lalo Schifrin

Batman theme - Neal Hefti

Classic Batman title end - Neal Hefti

Space 1999 (espacio 1999) - Barry Gray

Supercar theme (Supercar) - Barry Gary

Theme from Game of Thrones (GOT) - Ramin Djawadi

Light of the Seven - Ramin Djawadi

The Addams Family theme (Familia Addams) - Vic Mizzy

Hide and go shirek - Vic Mizzy

Wagon Train theme (Caravana) - Geoff Love & His Orchestra

The Flintstones openin & closing - Los Picapiedras

The Time Tunnel main title - John Williams

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA

Negro y azul (Breaking bad) - Los cuates de Sinaloa

Baby’s Coming - Dave Porter

Stark Trek theme (Stark Trek) - Dennis McCarthy

Battle for the array - Jay Chattaway

Star again (13 reasons why) - One Republic Ft Logi

Back to you - Selena Gomez

Thunderbirds theme (Guardianes del espacio) - Barry Gray

Lost in Space (Lost in Space) - John Williams

King’s paradise (Luke Cage) - Rakim, Adrian Young, Ali Shasheed Muhammad

One more night - Michael Kiwanuka

Bewitched theme - Bewitched

Mad Men Suite (Mad Men) - David Carbonara

A beautiful mine - RJD2

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA

Yes sir, I can boogie (La casa de las flores) - Baccara

Maldita Primavera - Yuri

The A - Team Theme - Mike Post, Pete Carperter

Julia - Willie Colon

Should I stay or should I go (Stranger Things) - The Clash

Atmosphere - Joy Division

NYPD blue theme - Mike Post

The avengers theme - Laurie Johnson

Theme form te walking dead - Bear McCreary

A return to compassion - Bear McCreary

Main title (Xena: Warrior princes) - Joseph Loduca

Ladder fight - Joseph Loduca

Bella cia - ( La Casa de Papel) - Manu Pilas o

El show de Luci - Main Theme

End of the tunnel - Ramin Djawadi

Concéntrese main theme - Concentrese