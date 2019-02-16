Hable con el programa

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

16/02/2019 - ( hace 5 horas )
PRIMERA HORA 
 

The raven that refused to sing - Steven Wilson 

Bohemian rhapsody - Queen 

Schism - Tool 

A day in the life - The Beatles 

Starship trooper - Yes

Disappear - Dream Theater

East coast racer - Big Big Train 

 
 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

La villa strangiato - Rush 

Light my fire - The Doors 

Whole lotta love - Led Zeppelin

Itchycoo park - Small Faces 

Heroes and villains - The Beach Boys 

Lady fantasy - Camel 

Voodoo child - Jimi Hendrix 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Comfortably numb - Pink Floyd 

Summertime - Janis Joplin

Aqualung - Jethro tull 

Sunshine of your love - Cream 

San Francisco - Scott McKenzie 

California dreamin´- The Mamas & The Papas 

Sky pilot - Eric Burdon & The Animals 

Neon rainbow - The Box Tops

Magic carpet ride - Steppenwolf 

Spirit in the sky - Norman Greenbaum 

In a gadda da vida - Iron Butterfly 

