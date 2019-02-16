Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

PRIMERA HORA
The raven that refused to sing - Steven Wilson
Bohemian rhapsody - Queen
Schism - Tool
A day in the life - The Beatles
Starship trooper - Yes
Disappear - Dream Theater
East coast racer - Big Big Train
SEGUNDA HORA
La villa strangiato - Rush
Light my fire - The Doors
Whole lotta love - Led Zeppelin
Itchycoo park - Small Faces
Heroes and villains - The Beach Boys
Lady fantasy - Camel
Voodoo child - Jimi Hendrix
TERCERA HORA
Comfortably numb - Pink Floyd
Summertime - Janis Joplin
Aqualung - Jethro tull
Sunshine of your love - Cream
San Francisco - Scott McKenzie
California dreamin´- The Mamas & The Papas
Sky pilot - Eric Burdon & The Animals
Neon rainbow - The Box Tops
Magic carpet ride - Steppenwolf
Spirit in the sky - Norman Greenbaum
In a gadda da vida - Iron Butterfly