"Zoolander No. 2" y "Batman v Superman", favoritas para los premios Razzie

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 23 ene (EFE).- "Zoolander No. 2", con nueve nominaciones, y "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los "anti-Óscar" de Hollywood, anunció hoy la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.

Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son "Dirty Grandpa", con seis candidaturas, y "Gods of Egypt", "Hillary's America" y "Independence Day: Resurgence", con cinco.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Dirty Grandpa", "Gods of Egypt", "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party", "Independence Day: Resurgence" y "Zoolander No. 2" optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.

Además, Ben Affleck ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Gerard Butler ("Gods of Egypt" y "London Has Fallen"), Henry Cavill ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Robert De Niro ("Dirty Grandpa"), Dinesh D'Souza ("Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party") y Ben Stiller ("Zoolander No. 2) lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.

Asimismo, Megan Fox ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"), Tyler Perry ("BOO! A Madea Halloween") Julia Roberts ("Mother's Day"), Becky Turner ("Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"), Naomi Watts ("Divergent Series: Allegiant" y "Shut-In") y Shailene Woodley ("Divergent Series: Allegiant") aspiran a ser coronadas como peor actriz.

Como peor actor de reparto destaca la presencia entre los nominados de Jared Leto ("Suicide Squad") y Johnny Depp ("Alice Through the Looking Glass"), al igual que la de Kristen Wiig ("Zoolander No. 2") como peor actriz de reparto.

Los "ganadores" se conocerán el 25 de febrero, el día previo a la ceremonia de los Óscar. EFE