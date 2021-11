26 November 2021, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: The display board with the Dax curve shows a price slide in the trading hall of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (shot with zoom effect). Worries about a new coronavirus mutation in southern Africa have dealt a heavy blow to the German stock market. The Dax slipped below the 15,300 mark at times in early trading, landing at its lowest level since mid-October. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance