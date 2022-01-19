  • Actualizado 19 Ene 2022 15:13

¿Cuáles son las consecuencias para las aerolíneas en EE.UU. por la entrada en operación de redes 5G?

Peter Goelz, exirector general de la Junta Nacional de Seguridad de Transporte de los Estados Unidos, habló en La W sobre la polémica de las aerolíneas con las redes 5G.

Travelers wait at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on January 18, 2022. - The chief executives of the largest US airlines warned of a "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations if telecommunication firms roll out their 5G technology as planned on January 19 without limiting the technology near US airports. Verizon and AT&T have already twice delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service, due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers concerned that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / STEFANI REYNOLDS

