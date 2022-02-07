  • Actualizado 07 Feb 2022 16:35

Internacional

“A Camilla Parker la van a aceptar”: experto en realeza sobre la decisión de la reina Isabel II

Joe Little, experto en realeza y editor de la revista mensual Majesty desde 1999, habló en La W sobre el jubileo de platino de la reina Isabel II tras celebrar 70 años en el trono.

TOPSHOT - A picture released in London on February 4, 2022, and taken last month, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looking at Queen Victoria's Autograph fan, alongside a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, west of London. - Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 2022, becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view. But the landmark date this weekend will see little fanfare, as the 95-year-old monarch traditionally spends the anniversary of the death of her father in private. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / STEVE PARSONS

Hoy

Escuche esta entrevista en vivo:

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad