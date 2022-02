“Son ocho años de agresiones de Rusia”: exministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Ucrania

Ukrainan Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko listens during a press conference after a meeting with his unseen Slovakian counterpart Jan Kubis on May 30, 2008 in Bratislava after their meeting in Bratislava. Ohryzko is on an official visit to Slovakia. AFP PHOTO / SAMUEL KUBANI (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI/AFP via Getty Images) / SAMUEL KUBANI