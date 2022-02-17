  • Actualizado 17 Feb 2022 13:40

Colombia y España trabajarán en la lucha contra de la delincuencia y el crimen organizado

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ministro del Interior de España, habló en La W a propósito de su visita a Colombia y asuntos de cooperación bilateral.

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 15: The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, speaks after presenting the Cross of Police Merit with White Distinction to the Asylum and Refugee Office (OAR), on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, at the Ministry of the Interior, on 15 February, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The Cross of Police Merit with White Distinctive is awarded annually to those persons who excel in the performance of their duties or who carry out outstanding scientific work or studies of use to the service or of prestige for the Corps. (Photo By Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News

Escuche esta entrevista en vivo:

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

