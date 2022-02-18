The soundtrack of our lives, el documental sobre la carrera discográfica de Clive Davis
A Clive Davis, productor discográfico, ejecutivo de la industria musical y abogado estadounidense, se le atribuye el éxito de artistas como Whitney Houston y Barry Manilow
El famoso productor y ejecutivo de la industria musical Clive Davis tiene un documental que narra su carrera en el mundo discográfico. Se trata de un viaje por canciones dirigida y editada por Chris Perkel.
El documental está basado en su autobiografía “The soundtrack of my life”, publicada inicialmente en 2013.
Clive Davis ha contratado con artistas que saltaron a la fama como Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Laura Nyro, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Billy Joel, Donovan, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Loggins y Messina, Ace Of Base, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd y Westlife.
Además, se le atribuye parte del éxito de la carrera de la fallecida cantante Whitney Houston.
A continuación la lista de las canciones de Clive Davis: The soundtrack of our lives:
Whitney Houston
- Home, en vivo en el show de Merv Griffin en 1983 del musical “The Wiz”, compuesta por Charlie Smalls.
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), compuesta por George Merrill y Shannon Rubicam integrantes del grupo, Boy Meets Girl.
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Love Me), demo de Boy Meets Girl.
- So Emotional
- I’m Your Baby Tonight
- The Star Spangled Banner, junto a la Orquesta de la Florida en vivo en el Super Bowl XXV en 1991.
- I Have Nothing, de la película “El Guardaespaldas” de 1992.
- I Will Always Love You, tema de “El Guardaespaldas”, original de Dolly Parton.
- I Believe in You and Me, en vivo en la decimosexta edición de los World Music Awards en 2004, original de The Four Tops.
- Greatest Love of All, en vivo desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York, en el “That’s What Friends Are for: Arista Records 15th Anniversary Concert” en 1990, original de George Benson.
Santana
- Oye Como Va, original de Tito Puente.
- Black Magic Woman, original de Fleetwood Mac.
- Smooth, junto a Rob Thomas.
- Maria Maria, junto a the Product G&B.
Big Brother and de Holding Company y Janis Joplin
- Ball and Chain, original de Big Mama Thornton, en vivo desde el Monterrey International Pop Festival en 1967.
- Summertime, compuesta por George Gershwin y letra de DuBoise Heyward.
- Piece of My Heart, original de Erma Franklin.
- Me and Bobby McGee, de Janis Joplin.
Aretha Franklin
- Freeway of Love
- I Knew You Were Waiting (For me), junto a George Michael.
- Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves, junto a Annie Lennox de Eurythmics.
Dionne Warwick
- I’ll Never Love This Way Again
- Heartbreake, escrita por los Bee Gees.
- That’s What Friends Are For (Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight y Stevie Wonder), original de Rod Stewart.
Barry Manilow
- Mandy, original de Scott English bajo el nombre de “Brandy”.
- I Write the Songs
- Can’t Smile Without You, original de The Carpenters.
Rod Stewart
- You Go to My Head compuesta por J. Fred Coots y letra de Haven Gillespie.
- They Can’t Take That Away from Me
Otros éxitos y artistas
- Spinning Wheel (Blood, Sweat & Tears)
- 24 or 6 to 4 (Chicago)
- Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)
- Blinded By the Light (Bruce Springsteen)
- So What (Miles Davis)
- Love Train (The O’Jays)
- If You Don’t Know Me by Now (Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes)
- Me and Mrs. Jones (Billy Paul)
- September (Earth, Wind & Fire)
- Piano Man (Billy Joel)
- I Robot (The Alan Parsons Project)
- All By Myself (Eric Carmen)
- Because the Night (Patti Smith Group)
- All Out of Love (Air Supply)
- Songbird (Kenny G)
- Coming Around Again (Carly Simon)
- Fallin’ (Alicia Keys)