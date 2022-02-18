  • Actualizado 18 Feb 2022 18:14

The soundtrack of our lives, el documental sobre la carrera discográfica de Clive Davis

A Clive Davis, productor discográfico, ejecutivo de la industria musical y abogado estadounidense, se le atribuye el éxito de artistas como Whitney Houston y Barry Manilow

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Clive Davis speaks onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) / Allen Berezovsky

El famoso productor y ejecutivo de la industria musical Clive Davis tiene un documental que narra su carrera en el mundo discográfico. Se trata de un viaje por canciones dirigida y editada por Chris Perkel.

El documental está basado en su autobiografía “The soundtrack of my life”, publicada inicialmente en 2013.

Clive Davis ha contratado con artistas que saltaron a la fama como Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Laura Nyro, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Billy Joel, Donovan, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Loggins y Messina, Ace Of Base, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd y Westlife.

Además, se le atribuye parte del éxito de la carrera de la fallecida cantante Whitney Houston.

A continuación la lista de las canciones de Clive Davis: The soundtrack of our lives:

Whitney Houston

  • Home, en vivo en el show de Merv Griffin en 1983 del musical “The Wiz”, compuesta por Charlie Smalls.
  • I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), compuesta por George Merrill y Shannon Rubicam integrantes del grupo, Boy Meets Girl.
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Love Me), demo de Boy Meets Girl.
  • So Emotional
  • I’m Your Baby Tonight
  • The Star Spangled Banner, junto a la Orquesta de la Florida en vivo en el Super Bowl XXV en 1991.
  • I Have Nothing, de la película “El Guardaespaldas” de 1992.
  • I Will Always Love You, tema de “El Guardaespaldas”, original de Dolly Parton.
  • I Believe in You and Me, en vivo en la decimosexta edición de los World Music Awards en 2004, original de The Four Tops.
  • Greatest Love of All, en vivo desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York, en el “That’s What Friends Are for: Arista Records 15th Anniversary Concert” en 1990, original de George Benson.

Santana

  • Oye Como Va, original de Tito Puente.
  • Black Magic Woman, original de Fleetwood Mac.
  • Smooth, junto a Rob Thomas.
  • Maria Maria, junto a the Product G&B.

Big Brother and de Holding Company y Janis Joplin

  • Ball and Chain, original de Big Mama Thornton, en vivo desde el Monterrey International Pop Festival en 1967.
  • Summertime, compuesta por George Gershwin y letra de DuBoise Heyward.
  • Piece of My Heart, original de Erma Franklin.
  • Me and Bobby McGee, de Janis Joplin.

Aretha Franklin

  • Freeway of Love
  • I Knew You Were Waiting (For me), junto a George Michael.
  • Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves, junto a Annie Lennox de Eurythmics.

Dionne Warwick

  • I’ll Never Love This Way Again
  • Heartbreake, escrita por los Bee Gees.
  • That’s What Friends Are For (Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight y Stevie Wonder), original de Rod Stewart.

Barry Manilow

  • Mandy, original de Scott English bajo el nombre de “Brandy”.
  • I Write the Songs
  • Can’t Smile Without You, original de The Carpenters.

Rod Stewart

  • You Go to My Head compuesta por J. Fred Coots y letra de Haven Gillespie.
  • They Can’t Take That Away from Me

Otros éxitos y artistas

  • Spinning Wheel (Blood, Sweat & Tears)
  • 24 or 6 to 4 (Chicago)
  • Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)
  • Blinded By the Light (Bruce Springsteen)
  • So What (Miles Davis)
  • Love Train (The O’Jays)
  • If You Don’t Know Me by Now (Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes)
  • Me and Mrs. Jones (Billy Paul)
  • September (Earth, Wind & Fire)
  • Piano Man (Billy Joel)
  • I Robot (The Alan Parsons Project)
  • All By Myself (Eric Carmen)
  • Because the Night (Patti Smith Group)
  • All Out of Love (Air Supply)
  • Songbird (Kenny G)
  • Coming Around Again (Carly Simon)
  • Fallin’ (Alicia Keys)

