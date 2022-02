BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2022/01/23: Anti-abortion protesters march from the Monroe County Courthouse around Planned Parenthood and back to the courthouse during the Rally for Life in Bloomington. Indiana lawmakers are considering a law that would make it a felony to coerce a pregnant woman into having an abortion. The Supreme Court of the United States is also expected to hear cases that could overturn Roe v.s. Wade, a 1973 ruling that made abortion legal under the U.S. Constitution. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images