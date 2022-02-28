  • Actualizado 28 Feb 2022 13:11

“Por luchar en contra de los rusos, Ucrania debería ser recibida en la Unión Europea”: Pavlo Kukhta

Pavlo Kukhta, exministro de Economía de Ucrania, habló en La W a propósito de la petición del presidente de una adhesión inmediata a la Unión Europea.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 27: EU Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson (L) the French Minister of the Interior, President of the Council Gerald Darmanin (C) and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic (R) are talking to media at the end of an extraordinary EU home affairs Ministers meeting in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on February 27, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. Ministers will talk about the European response to the situation in Ukraine actions to be taken: like humanitarian support, actions in the area of reception and solidarity, management of external borders and security challenges, visa measures, anticipation of hybrid threats. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) / Thierry Monasse

Escuche esta entrevista:

