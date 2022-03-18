“Es un problema real”: Scott Ritter, exoficial de EE.UU., sobre grupos nacionalistas en Ucrania

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Police and military personnel stand in front of a residential apartment complex that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) / Chris McGrath