“Nos sentimos perseguidos”: Laura Vilagrá, sobre cuestionamiento al espionaje con Pegasus en España

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - APRIL 24: The Minister of Presidency of the Generalitat, Laura Vilagra, makes statements after a meeting to clarify the alleged monitoring of Catalan secessionists between 2019 and 2020, on 24 April, 2022 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. With this meeting, the Generalitat of Catalonia expects to receive explanations about the wiretapping of the cell phones of up to 63 pro-independence leaders. These wiretaps were carried out with the Pegasus system of the Israeli technology and cybersecurity company NSO, which can only be acquired by governments to ensure security. The Government implicates in them the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and for its part the Ministry of Defense has shielded itself in the secrecy that protects the actions of the CNI, which has Pegasus among its resources, to not confirm whether Pegasus was used for the alleged espionage. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News