People walk in front of Palais des Festivals in Cannes, southeastern France, on May 16, 2022, ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. - Cannes Film festival will take place from May 17 to May 28. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA