MinSalud analiza caso de hombre procedente de España contagiado de viruela del mono

Passenger passing through the thermal monitor shows the body temperature at international arrival gate of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten priovince, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The Port Quarantine Health of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport conduct the checking bodytemperature procedure to all abroad passengers to prevent the spread of the MonkeyPox virus which recently infected a Nigerian in Singapore. (Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Aditya Irawan