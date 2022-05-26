Internacional

“Ella soñaba con viajar y estudiar leyes”: bisabuelo de Lexi Rubio, víctima de tiroteo en Texas

Julián Moreno, bisabuelo de Lexi Rubio de 10 años, habló en La W sobre el tiroteo en la escuela de Texas, tragedia en la que murió la menor.

Crosses sit outside the Robb Elementary School in remembrance of those killed on Thursday, in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022. - Grief at the massacre of 19 children at the elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on May 25, as angry questions mounted over gun control -- and whether this latest tragedy could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on May 24 became the site of the worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) / ALLISON DINNER

Hace instantes

Escuche esta entrevista en vivo:

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad