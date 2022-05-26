“Ella soñaba con viajar y estudiar leyes”: bisabuelo de Lexi Rubio, víctima de tiroteo en Texas

Crosses sit outside the Robb Elementary School in remembrance of those killed on Thursday, in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022. - Grief at the massacre of 19 children at the elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on May 25, as angry questions mounted over gun control -- and whether this latest tragedy could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on May 24 became the site of the worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) / ALLISON DINNER