Sistemas de salud ya están listos en San Andrés para eventual ciclón tropical

SAN ANDRÉS ISLAND, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 17: A general view of the Johnny Cay Regional Park, home to a wide variety of Iguanas in San Andres Islands, Colombia on December 16, 2020. The island of San Andrés has been for years the paradise of the sea of the seven colors, offering itself as an outstanding beach, breeze, and sea destination, however, this offer has been renewed to offer different experiences including activities such as kayaking, fauna, and diving. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)