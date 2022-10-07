Sistemas de salud ya están listos en San Andrés para eventual ciclón tropical
Javier Pava, director Unidad de Riesgo, asegura que harán simulacros para estar listos para el posible paso del posible huracán.
Sistemas de salud ya están listos en San Andrés para eventual ciclón tropical
04:56
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1665147558_593_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
SAN ANDRÉS ISLAND, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 17: A general view of the Johnny Cay Regional Park, home to a wide variety of Iguanas in San Andres Islands, Colombia on December 16, 2020. The island of San Andrés has been for years the paradise of the sea of the seven colors, offering itself as an outstanding beach, breeze, and sea destination, however, this offer has been renewed to offer different experiences including activities such as kayaking, fauna, and diving. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Escuche la entrevista aquí:
Sistemas de salud ya están listos en San Andrés para eventual ciclón tropical
04:56
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1665147558_593_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>