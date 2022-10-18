¿Cuáles partidos votarán la reforma tributaria?
Partido Liberal, y Cambio Radical responden si van a votar la reforma tributaria.
¿Cuáles partidos votarán la reforma tributaria?
03:54
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666097756_518_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Reforma Tributaria en Colombia
Escuche la entrevista aquí:
¿Cuáles partidos votarán la reforma tributaria?
03:54
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1666097756_518_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>