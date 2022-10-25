Soluciones W en Labranzagrande: así quedará la escuela
El Grupo Ethuss construyó la escuela nueva para los niños de la I.E. Valentín García en Labranzagrande.
Soluciones W en Labranzagrande: así quedará la escuela
03:28
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666697874_578_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Colombia
Escuche esta Solución W en W Radio:
Soluciones W en Labranzagrande: así quedará la escuela
03:28
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1666697874_578_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>