Rubio no cree que valga la pena llevar las negociaciones venezolanas a Colombia

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to a reporter while walking to a briefing at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Officials from the Department of Defense and the intelligence community briefed senators after the U.S. military shot down four objects in North American airspace within eight days, including one government officials said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. Members of Congress are demanding more information from the Biden Administration. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)