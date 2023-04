Comienza la duodécima jornada de protestas antigubernamentales en Francia

Demonstrators, including French General Confederation of Labour (CGT) trade unionists, gather in front of the Louis Vuitton store and headquaters after they occupied the fashion store on the Montaigne avenue in Paris on April 13, 2023, during a demonstration on the 12th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution. - France faced nationwide protests and strikes on April 13, 2023, to denounce the French government's pension reform on the eve of a ruling from France's Constutional Council on the reform. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images) / THOMAS SAMSON