Fue un duro golpe, pero no acabamos con la cadena de mando: Israel sobre ataque a la Yihad

GAZA, PALESTINE - 2023/05/09: Smoke and flames rise above buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestinian Territories. Israeli air strikes killed 13 people before dawn on May 9, 2023, in the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-controlled territory. The Israeli military announced it had carried out strikes against Palestinian "Islamic Jihad targets" in the area. The Israeli military says it has killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes. Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed in total in Tuesday's attacks, including the commanders, their wives, several of their children and others nearby. (Photo by Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)