“Estamos ante un panorama complicado”: concejal de Faenza por inundaciones en Italia

FAENZA, ITALY - MAY 18: A general view shows a caravan after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 18, 2023 in Faenza, Italy. Nine people have died and thousands have been evacuated from their homes after torrential rain wreaked mayhem in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, causing severe flooding and landslides. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)