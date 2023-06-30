La W RadioLa W Radio

Ciudades

Necesitamos presencia efectiva del Gobierno: Gabriel Ferrer sobre Buenaventura

El empresario Gabriel Ferrer se pronunció en La W sobre la situación en Buenaventura.

Necesitamos presencia efectiva del Gobierno: Gabriel Ferrer sobre Buenaventura

Necesitamos presencia efectiva del Gobierno: Gabriel Ferrer sobre Buenaventura

06:19

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1688151190_145_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Buenaventura. Foto: Joaquín Sarmiento / AFP via Getty Images

Escuche la entrevista al empresario Gabriel Ferrer en La W:

Necesitamos presencia efectiva del Gobierno: Gabriel Ferrer sobre Buenaventura

06:19

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1688151190_145_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad