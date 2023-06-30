Necesitamos presencia efectiva del Gobierno: Gabriel Ferrer sobre Buenaventura
El empresario Gabriel Ferrer se pronunció en La W sobre la situación en Buenaventura.
06:19
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1688151190_145_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Buenaventura. Foto: Joaquín Sarmiento / AFP via Getty Images
Escuche la entrevista al empresario Gabriel Ferrer en La W:
