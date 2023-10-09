Hay que condenar lo que hizo Hamás, pero es lo que ha hecho Israel en 75 años: analista
El investigador y profesor universitario Alexander Montero, asesor político de la Embajada de Palestina en Colombia, se pronunció en La W sobre la nueva crisis desatada tras el ataque de Hamás a Israel.
09:35
Sderot (Israel), 09/10/2023.- An Israeli artillery soldier checks shells at an area along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 09 October 2023. Israeli chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on 09 October that the country had drafted a record of 300,000 reservists. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 500 people were killed and nearly 3,000 were injured as a result of Israel'Äôs retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. (Laos) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI
