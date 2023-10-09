Vocero de Hamás sobre Israel: “Palestinos tenemos derecho a defendernos ante la ocupación”
Basem Naeem, miembro de Hamás y director del Consejo de Relaciones Internacionales del movimiento islamista Hamás, se refirió en La W al ataque relámpago contra Israel.
24:44
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 8, 2023. srael, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict's death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
