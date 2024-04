“Suiza necesita cambiar su política climática”: miembro de Ancianos por el Clima

Strasbourg (France), 09/04/2024.- Activists of Climate Seniors from Switzerland celebrate as they leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after the judgement in a case against different European countries accused of climate inaction at the European court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, 09 April 2024. The Strasbourg-based court ECHR (European Court for Human Rights) has ruled on 09 April, in favour of Switzerland's Senior Women for Climate Protection, in a first ruling by an international court on climate change, condemning Switzerland for climate inaction for failure to meet past greenhouse gas reduction targets. The ECHR was asked to rule in a trio of cases brought by a French mayor, six Portuguese young people, and more than 2,000 members of Switzerland's Senior Women for Climate Protection. The ECHR judgments are not legally binding for all 46 of the European Council's member states, but could set a legal precedent against which future lawsuits would be judged. (Francia, Suiza, Estrasburgo) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK