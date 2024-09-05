Daniel Samper Pizano se vuelve youtuber: “es un desafío mamagallista”
En diálogo con La W, el periodista y columnista Daniel Samper Pizano sobre este nuevo reto que asume de la mano con su hijo, el también youtuber Daniel Samper Ospina.
13:29
Daniel Samper Pizano. Foto: Colprensa / Diego Pineda
Escuche la entrevista a Daniel Samper Pizano en La W:
