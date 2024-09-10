La W RadioLa W Radio

No pueden negarlo, hay confirmación de Israel: periodista que investigó compra de Pegasus

Gur Meggido, periodista de Haaretz, habló en La W de su investigación sobre el software israelí ‘Pegasus’ y su presunta compra por parte del Gobierno colombiano.

Foto: GettyImages

Escuche la entrevista completa en La W:

