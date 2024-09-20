“Estoy encantada con Colombia”: Penélope Robin
En diálogo con La W, la cantante estadounidense Penélope Robin compartió detalles sobre su carrera musical y sus proyectos.
Penélope Robin. Foto: @thepennyrobin en Instagram
