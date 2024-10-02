Comandante de Comuneros del Sur confirmó relaciones con políticos en sur de Nariño
Gabriel Yepes Mejía ‘HH’, comandante del Grupo Comuneros del Sur, conversó en La W sobre los acuerdos pactados con el Gobierno Nacional.
Gabriel Yepes Mejía ‘HH’, comandante del Grupo Comuneros del Sur | Foto: Archivo particular
