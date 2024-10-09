Parlamento está dispuesto a ofrecer garantías a Netanyahu para salir del Gobierno: Shelly
Shelly Tal Meron, miembro de la Knesset e integrante del partido mayoritario Yesh Atid en Israel, se refirió en La W al rol del primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu en la guerra que se libra en Medio Oriente.
Benjamin Netanyahu FOTO: JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
En diálogo con La W desde Jerusalén, Shelly Tal Meron, miembro de la Knesset –poder legislativo del Estado de Israel– e integrante del partido mayoritario Yesh Atid, hizo referencia al papel del primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu en la guerra que se libra en Medio Oriente.
Escuche la entrevista a Shelly Tal Meron en La W:
Escuche la señal en vivo de W Radio:
