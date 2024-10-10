La W RadioLa W Radio

¿Con investigación del CNE a Petro se tocó afectó el fuero presidencial?

Gustavo Petro, presidente de Colombia. Foto: Colprensa.

Gustavo Petro, presidente de Colombia. Foto: Colprensa.

Los abogados | Gabriel Cifuentes y Jaime Arrubla conversaron con La W a propósito de la investigación del CNE contra la campaña del presidente Gustavo Petro y si esta afecta el fuero integral del mandatario.

¿Con investigación del CNE a Petro se tocó afectó el fuero presidencial?

¿Con investigación del CNE a Petro se tocó afectó el fuero presidencial?

