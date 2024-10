Cerca de 2 millones de usuarios, aún sin electricidad en Florida tras el paso de Milton

Englewood (United States), 11/10/2024.- Utility workers repair power lines after the passage of Hurricane Milton in Englewood, Florida, USA, 11 October 2024. The National Hurricane Center's Live Hurricane Tracker shows that Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on 09 October evening. Milton, which rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on 07 October, weakened as it approached the shore but caused significant weather impacts across the state. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH ( EFE )