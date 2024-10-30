Arturo Pérez-Reverte sobre ‘La isla de la mujer dormida’: “es mi territorio habitual”
El escritor y periodista Arturo Pérez Reverte habló sobre su más reciente libro, una novela de amor y aventuras en el Egeo durante la Guerra Civil española.
11:22
Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Foto: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images