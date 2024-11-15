La W RadioLa W Radio

Internacional

“Trump quiere gente de confianza en su gabinete”: Lou Barletta, excongresista republicano

Lou Barletta, excongresista republicano, conversó con La W sobre los controversiales nombramientos de Donald Trump en su gabinete a la Presidencia.

“Trump quiere gente de confianza en su gabinete”: Lou Barletta, excongresista republicano

“Trump quiere gente de confianza en su gabinete”: Lou Barletta, excongresista republicano

10:06

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1731678436_376_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz y Kristi Noem | Fotos: GettyImages

Escuche la entrevista completa en La W:

“Trump quiere gente de confianza en su gabinete”: Lou Barletta, excongresista republicano

10:06

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1731678436_376_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Escuche W Radio en vivo

WRadio FM

Directo

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/wradio_fm/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad