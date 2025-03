Es para mostrar que siguen siendo un país fuerte: ex portavoz de los Hutíes por ataques de EE.UU.

SANA'A (Yemen), 16/03/2025.- A Yemeni flag flutters on a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 March 2025. Yemen's Houthis have vowed retaliation after the US launched a series of airstrikes against their positions in multiple cities across Yemen, killing at least 31 people and wounding more than 100 others, the Houthis' Political Bureau said in a statement. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB