Terremoto de magnitud 7.7 en Birmania deja más de 1.000 heridos y más de 2.500 edificios destruidos

BANGKOK (Thailand), 29/03/2025.- A rescue worker conducts a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 March 2025. According to Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, at least seven fatalities have been confirmed, nine injured were taken to the hospital and at least 85 workers are still missing following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT / RUNGROJ YONGRIT ( EFE )