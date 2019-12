¿Qué es la “moda digital” y cómo es posible comprar un vestido solo para redes sociales?

View this post on Instagram

FROM HAUTE COUTURE TO THOUGHT COUTURE 💾 . What if the garments you create exist outside ideas established in the 19th century? What if you invest the same hyper-attention to detail, collaborate with the finest (digital) craftspeople, and have equal respect for your material, which happens to be data? . Could a digital fashion house ever become haute couture, or is it time for a new definition? . This is the story of Mary, the owner of the first digital couture dress on the blockchain EVER. Welcome to Thought Couture. . READ ABOUT IT ON OUR BLOG, LINK IN BIO