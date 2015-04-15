Esto no fue un entrenamiento militar, fue un ataque terrorista: General (r) Velasco
El general afirmó que el armamento usado por la guerrilla demuestra que fue un ataque directo a los militares y no un enfrentamiento
Esto no fue un entrenamiento militar, fue un ataque terrorista: General (r) Velasco
22:31
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/2719581/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>