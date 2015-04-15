Actualidad

Esto no fue un entrenamiento militar, fue un ataque terrorista: General (r) Velasco

El general afirmó que el armamento usado por la guerrilla demuestra que fue un ataque directo a los militares y no un enfrentamiento

Esto no fue un entrenamiento militar, fue un ataque terrorista: General (r) Velasco

Esto no fue un entrenamiento militar, fue un ataque terrorista: General (r) Velasco

22:31

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/2719581/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad