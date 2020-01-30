Las primeras declaraciones de la esposa de Kobe Bryant después del accidente

Vanessa Bryant, esposa del fallecido Kobe Bryant, por primera vez se refirió al accidente de helicóptero en el que también murió una de sus hija y escribió un sentido mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, en el que dijo que "estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo".
Con una foto donde se encontraban los seis integrantes de la familia, Vanessa agradeció el apoyo que ha recibido y señaló que "no hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados. Fuimos tan increíblemente bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre".
"Le pedimos que nos otorgue el respeto y la privacidad que necesitaremos para navegar esta nueva realidad" agregó.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
El exbaloncestista estadounidense Kobe Bryant falleció a los 41 años, después que su helicóptero privado en Calabasas se estrellara.
Bryant consiguió cinco anillos de la NBA con el equipo de los Angeles, lo que le permitió ser MVP de las finales en dos ocasiones. Fue nombrado mejor jugador de la temporada regular en 2008 y logró jugar el All-Star en 18 ocasiones.
