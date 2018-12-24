Ortega está decidido a morir en el poder: Luis Galeano
El periodista de 100% noticias aseguró que el Gobierno "censuró, destruyó el estudio y clausuró el canal" por considerar que "incitaba al odio".
08:50
Protestas en Nicaragua. Foto: Getty Images