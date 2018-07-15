Idan Raichel llega al Teatro Mayor con un mágico viaje musical a Oriente Próximo
El músico israelí habla en W Fin de Semana habla de su proyecto musical The Idan Raichel Project, distinguido por su fusión electrónica y música tradicional etíope y sefardí.
13:21
Idan Raichel, músico israelí. Foto: Getty Images