Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Música de hoy y siempre

Con Eduardo Peña

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: En vivo

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.. Foto: W Radio

28/03/2020 - ( hace 3 horas )

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel 

Kodachrome/mabellene - Simon & Garfunkel 

Like a rolling stone - Jimi Hendrix 

Purple haze - Jimi Hendrixl 

Holiday - Madonna 6:17

Into the groove - Madonna

Water of love - Dire Straits

Sultans of swing - Dire Straits

What’s the matter baby? - Dire Straits 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Summertime - Al Jarreau 

Más que nada - Al Jarreau 

Folsom prision blues - Johnny Cash 

Cocaine blues - Johnny Cash 3:03

Bohemian rhapsody - Queen 

Crazy little thing called love - Queen 

Chiquitita - ABBA 

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! - ABBA

En la ciudad de la furia - Soda Stereo

Tratame suavemente - Soda Stereo

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Money - Pink Floyd

Another brick in the wall - Pink Floyd

Respect - Aretha Franklin 

Make It with You - Aretha Franklin 

Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin 

Thunderstruck - AC/DC

Back in black - AC/DC

Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones

(I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones 

 

 

FIN DEL ESPECIAL  

Reciba desde Google News las mejores noticias de La W

Últimas Noticias

El Encierro del 27 de marzo de 2020 [6:30pm-7pm]

El Encierro del 27 de marzo de 2020 [6:30pm-7pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 27 de marzo de 2020 [6pm-6:30pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 27 de marzo de 2020 [6pm-6:30pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 27 de marzo de 2020 [5pm-6pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 27 de marzo de 2020 [5pm-6pm]

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas