Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: En vivo

PRIMERA HORA

Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel

Kodachrome/mabellene - Simon & Garfunkel

Like a rolling stone - Jimi Hendrix

Purple haze - Jimi Hendrixl

Holiday - Madonna 6:17

Into the groove - Madonna

Water of love - Dire Straits

Sultans of swing - Dire Straits

What’s the matter baby? - Dire Straits

SEGUNDA HORA

Summertime - Al Jarreau

Más que nada - Al Jarreau

Folsom prision blues - Johnny Cash

Cocaine blues - Johnny Cash 3:03

Bohemian rhapsody - Queen

Crazy little thing called love - Queen

Chiquitita - ABBA

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! - ABBA

En la ciudad de la furia - Soda Stereo

Tratame suavemente - Soda Stereo

TERCERA HORA

Money - Pink Floyd

Another brick in the wall - Pink Floyd

Respect - Aretha Franklin

Make It with You - Aretha Franklin

Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin

Thunderstruck - AC/DC

Back in black - AC/DC

Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones

(I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

FIN DEL ESPECIAL