Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: En vivo

PRIMERA HORA
Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
Kodachrome/mabellene - Simon & Garfunkel
Like a rolling stone - Jimi Hendrix
Purple haze - Jimi Hendrixl
Holiday - Madonna 6:17
Into the groove - Madonna
Water of love - Dire Straits
Sultans of swing - Dire Straits
What’s the matter baby? - Dire Straits
SEGUNDA HORA
Summertime - Al Jarreau
Más que nada - Al Jarreau
Folsom prision blues - Johnny Cash
Cocaine blues - Johnny Cash 3:03
Bohemian rhapsody - Queen
Crazy little thing called love - Queen
Chiquitita - ABBA
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! - ABBA
En la ciudad de la furia - Soda Stereo
Tratame suavemente - Soda Stereo
TERCERA HORA
Money - Pink Floyd
Another brick in the wall - Pink Floyd
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Make It with You - Aretha Franklin
Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin
Thunderstruck - AC/DC
Back in black - AC/DC
Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
FIN DEL ESPECIAL