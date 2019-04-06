  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:08

    Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: Plagios en la música

    PRIMERA HORA

     

    Viva la vida - Coldplay (Plagio)

    If i could fly - Joe Satriani 

    Creep - Radiohead (Plagio)  

    The air that i breath - The Holies 

    Warriors  - M.I.A  (Plagio) 

    A si me gusta a mí  - Chimbo bayo 

    My wicked heart - Diana Vickers (Plagio) 

    Under the bridge - Red Hot Shili Peppers 

    A Vox le pido - Canción dedicada al partido de Abascal (Plagio)

    A dios le pido - Juanes

    La chica de ayer - Nacha Pop (Plagio) 

    La caza al bisonte - Piero 

     

    SEGUNDA HORA 

     

    Ice ice baby - Vanilla Ice (Plagio)  

    Under pressure - Queen

    Faithfullness - Skin (Plagio) 

    Aire - Mecano 

    Ghosbusters - Ray Parker Jr (Plagio) 

    I want a new drug - Huey Lewis and the News 

    Waiting for the rapture - oasis (Plagio) 

    5 to 1 - The Doors 

    Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Plagio) 

    Mary jane´s last dance - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 

    Yo te quiero tanto - Livam (Plagio) 

    La bicicleta  - Carlos Vives Ft Shakira 

     

    TERCERA HORA 

     

    Come as you are - Nirvana (Plagio) 

    Eighties - Killing Joke 

    Marta tiene un marcapasos - Hombres G (Plagio) 

    At the zoo - Simon & Garfunkel

    Come together - The Beatles (Plagio)   

    You can´t catch me - Chuck Berry 

    Wanna be starting something - Michael Jackson (Plagio) 

    Soul makossa - Manu Dibango 

    Blurred lines - Robin Thicke Ft Pharrel Williams (Plagio)

    Got to give up - Marvin Gaye

    Hips don´t lie - Shakira 

    Amores como el nuestro - Jerry Rivera 

