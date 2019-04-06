Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: Plagios en la música

PRIMERA HORA

Viva la vida - Coldplay (Plagio)

If i could fly - Joe Satriani

Creep - Radiohead (Plagio)

The air that i breath - The Holies

Warriors - M.I.A (Plagio)

A si me gusta a mí - Chimbo bayo

My wicked heart - Diana Vickers (Plagio)

Under the bridge - Red Hot Shili Peppers

A Vox le pido - Canción dedicada al partido de Abascal (Plagio)

A dios le pido - Juanes

La chica de ayer - Nacha Pop (Plagio)

La caza al bisonte - Piero

SEGUNDA HORA

Ice ice baby - Vanilla Ice (Plagio)

Under pressure - Queen

Faithfullness - Skin (Plagio)

Aire - Mecano

Ghosbusters - Ray Parker Jr (Plagio)

I want a new drug - Huey Lewis and the News

Waiting for the rapture - oasis (Plagio)

5 to 1 - The Doors

Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Plagio)

Mary jane´s last dance - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Yo te quiero tanto - Livam (Plagio)

La bicicleta - Carlos Vives Ft Shakira

TERCERA HORA

Come as you are - Nirvana (Plagio)

Eighties - Killing Joke

Marta tiene un marcapasos - Hombres G (Plagio)

At the zoo - Simon & Garfunkel

Come together - The Beatles (Plagio)

You can´t catch me - Chuck Berry

Wanna be starting something - Michael Jackson (Plagio)

Soul makossa - Manu Dibango

Blurred lines - Robin Thicke Ft Pharrel Williams (Plagio)

Got to give up - Marvin Gaye

Hips don´t lie - Shakira

Amores como el nuestro - Jerry Rivera