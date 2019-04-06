Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: Plagios en la música
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Viva la vida - Coldplay (Plagio)
If i could fly - Joe Satriani
Creep - Radiohead (Plagio)
The air that i breath - The Holies
Warriors - M.I.A (Plagio)
A si me gusta a mí - Chimbo bayo
My wicked heart - Diana Vickers (Plagio)
Under the bridge - Red Hot Shili Peppers
A Vox le pido - Canción dedicada al partido de Abascal (Plagio)
A dios le pido - Juanes
La chica de ayer - Nacha Pop (Plagio)
La caza al bisonte - Piero
SEGUNDA HORA
Ice ice baby - Vanilla Ice (Plagio)
Under pressure - Queen
Faithfullness - Skin (Plagio)
Aire - Mecano
Ghosbusters - Ray Parker Jr (Plagio)
I want a new drug - Huey Lewis and the News
Waiting for the rapture - oasis (Plagio)
5 to 1 - The Doors
Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Plagio)
Mary jane´s last dance - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
Yo te quiero tanto - Livam (Plagio)
La bicicleta - Carlos Vives Ft Shakira
TERCERA HORA
Come as you are - Nirvana (Plagio)
Eighties - Killing Joke
Marta tiene un marcapasos - Hombres G (Plagio)
At the zoo - Simon & Garfunkel
Come together - The Beatles (Plagio)
You can´t catch me - Chuck Berry
Wanna be starting something - Michael Jackson (Plagio)
Soul makossa - Manu Dibango
Blurred lines - Robin Thicke Ft Pharrel Williams (Plagio)
Got to give up - Marvin Gaye
Hips don´t lie - Shakira
Amores como el nuestro - Jerry Rivera