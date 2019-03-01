Estados Unidos no entregará pruebas de “Jesús Santrich” al Ministerio de Justicia

La W conoció en exclusiva la respuesta de la justicia de Estados Unidos a la carta rogatoria en la que la JEP le solicita las pruebas que sustenten la solicitud de extradición de Jesús Santrich.

En la carta, la justicia de Estados Unidos declina el requerimiento sobre la solicitud de las pruebas, pues va contrario a la práctica usual de extradición con Colombia. Además, considera que está pidiendo evidencia innecesaria, ya que todas las pruebas están en el expediente de extradición.

Asimismo, dice la misiva, que todas las acciones criminales realizadas por Hernández claramente ocurrieron después de la fecha del acuerdo de paz firmado en diciembre 1 de 2016.

La carta también asegura que en dos ocasiones, entre noviembre de 2017 y febrero de 2018, dos testigos cooperantes se reunieron en la casa de Santrich y discutieron sobre la compra y entrega de 10.000 kilogramos de cocaína. Dice que Santrich fungió como co-conspirador y uno de esos testigos se encargó de los detalles de la trasferencia de droga.

La carta está dirigida a la señora Natalia Muñoz, directora de asuntos internacionales del Ministerio de Justicia y es firmada por Vaughn A. Ary y Teresita B. Mutton.

Esta es la carta que conoció La W:

Dear Dra. Muñoz:

On February 5, 2018, the Office of International Affairs received two requests for judicial assistance from the Colombian Ministry of Justice, made on behalf of the Jurisdicción Especial Para La Paz (JEP) pertaining to Seuxis Paucias Hernández Solarte (Hernández), alias Jesús Santrich. The JEP asks U.S. authorities to provide copies of nine legal recordings from between July 10, 2017, and February 13, 2018, referenced in the U.S. extradition request for Hernández, dated June 7, 2018. The JEP requests this additional information in order to determine Hernández’s exemption from extradition pursuant to Transitory Article 19 of the Colombian Political Constitution.

With great respect, we must decline this request, since it is both contrary to our treaty practice, and asks for evidence unnecessary to rule on this extradition request.

First, as to our treaty practice: the United States’ request for the extradition of Hernández satisfies the requirements of all applicable treaties and Colombian law, as well as the United States’ longstanding extradition practice with Colombia. It is important that we follow that practice in all cases.

Second, it is in any event unnecessary to provide supplemental evidence here because the extradition request provides all the information necessary to make a determination as to Hernández’s extraditability. As that request makes clear, all—not just some—of the criminal actions allegedly taken by Hernández clearly occurred after the effective date of the Final Agreement To End The Armed Conflict And Build A Stable And Lasting Peace, that is,

December 1, 2016. For instance, the request alleges that on two occasions between November 2017 and February 2018, two cooperating witnesses met with Hernández at Hernández’s residence in Colombia and discussed the purchase and delivery of 10,000 kilograms of cocaine. Hernández directed a co-conspirator and one of the cooperating witnesses to work out the details for the cocaine transfer.

The United States values the cooperative relationship we share with Colombia, and we strive to continue the assistance our countries provide to one another.