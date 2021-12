Revellers perform during the 'Salsodromo', the kick-off of the music and cultural festival Feria de Cali (Cali Fair) in Cali, Colombia, on December 25, 2021. - The 'Salsodromo', an event in which more than 2,500 revellers and salsa music dancers perform along a kilometre-long stripe, marks the start of the Feria de Cali festival every year. (Photo by Paola MAFLA / AFP) (Photo by PAOLA MAFLA/AFP via Getty Images) / PAOLA MAFLA