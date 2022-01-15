Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial 20 álbumes que cumplen 50 años
Este 15 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de los 20 álbumes que cumplen 50 en este 2022.
PRIMERA HORA
- Happy - The Rolling Stones
- Rocks off - The Rolling Stones
- Starman - David Bowie
- Ziggy stardust - David Bowie
- Dama dama - Cecilia
- Ramito de violetas - Cecilia
- Blue sky - The Allman Brothers Band
- One way out - The Allman Brothers Band
- Jamaica say you will - Jackson Browne
- Doctor my eyes - Jackson Browne
- The looking for a love - The J. Gelis Band
- First i look the purse - The J. Geils Band
SEGUNDA HORA
- Smoke on the water - Deep purple
- When a blind man cries - Deep Purple
- Old man - Neil Young
- The needle and the damage - Neil Young
- Thirteen - Big Star
- The indian song - Big Star
- Thick as a brick Pt(1) - Jethro Tull
- Thick as a brick Pt(2) - Jethro Tull
- Only for men - Barrabas
- Rock and roll everybody - Barrabas
- I saw the light - Todd Rundgren
- Sweeter memories - Todd Rundgren
- Do it again - Steely Dan
- Reelin´in the years - Steely Dan
TERCERA HORA
- Parasite - Nick Drake
- Pink moon - Nick Drake
- Llegará la paz - Pappo´s Blues
- Pobre Juan - Pappo´s Blues
- Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
- Perfect day - Lou reed
- Superstition - Stevie Wonder
- You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder
- Changes - Black Sabbath
- Laguna sunrise - BLack Sabbath
- You can leave your hat on - Randy Newman
- Last night i had a dream - Randy Newman
- Let´s stay together - Al Green
- Judy - Al Green