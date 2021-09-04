Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de canciones de quienes se han ido

Recientemente, hemos despedido a un gran número de importantes artistas que han fallecido: Charlie Watts, Don Everly, Dusty Hill, Joey Jordison, Chick Corea, Mary Wilson, por mencionar a solo algunos de ellos.
Por esa razón, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ, de la mano de Juan Sebastián García, han decidido recoger sus recuerdos musicales en un solo especial para rendirle homenaje a su legado este sábado 4 de septiembre.
PRIMERA HORA
- Paint it black - The Rolling Stones
- Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones
- Angie - The Rolling Stones
- Star me up - The Rolling Stones
- All i have to do is dream - The Everly Brothers
- Wake up little susie - The Everly Brothers
- Bye bye love - The Everly Brothers
- Crying in the rain . The Everly Brothers
- La grange - ZZ Top
- Sharp dressed man - ZZ Top
- Gimme all your lovin´- ZZ Top
- Legs - ZZ Top
- Rough boy - ZZ Top
------------------------------
SEGUNDA HORA
- Duality - Slipknot
- Before i forget - Slipknot
- Unsainted - Slipknot
- Wait and bleed - Slipknot
- Spain - Chick Corea
- My one and only love - Chick Corea
- You can´t hurry love - The Supremes
- Baby love - The Supremes
- Where did our love go - The Supremes
- Stop! in the name of love - The Supremes
- Come see about me - The Supremes
------------------------------
TERCERA HORA
- Kingston town - UB40
- Red red wine - UB40
- I got you babe - UB40
- Higher ground - UB40
- La cartera - Larry Harlow
- El malecón - Larry Harlow
- Presidente dante - Larry Harlow
- Arsenio - Larry Harlow
- Patacón pisao - Johnny Ventura
- ¿Pitaste? - Johnny Ventura
- Dilema - Johnny Ventura
LE PUEDE INTERESAR TAMBIÉN