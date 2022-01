17 personas murieron tras un bombardeo en Etiopía

DESSIE, ETHIOPIA - JANUARY 11: A detailed view of damage to a major department office destroyed by ordinance launched by the TPLF as the terrorist group invaded Dessie in October of 2021 on January 11, 2022 in Dessie, Ethiopia. The TPLF moved on the city of Dessie around October 30, 2021, shelling the Wollo University campus which lay on the outskirts of the city causing a complete evacuation of the campus. Several buildings were severely damaged or destroyed during the course of the shelling. Upon entering the campus the TPLF looted the university of every computer, every piece of major medical and science related lab equipment and data technology as well as classroom teaching tools and infrastructure. What ever was not removed and taken back to Tigray was deliberately destroyed. The Dessie campus of Wollo University suffered six billion Ethiopian birr ($120,928,125 million USD) worth of damage. All three campuses of Wollo University suffered combined damages of over eleven billion Ethiopian birr ($239,840,782 million USD). (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images) / J. Countess